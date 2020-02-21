x
New facade display at Unviersity of Scranton

The St. Thomas gateway face features lit glass.
SCRANTON, Pa. — A light show is underway at the University of Scranton.

It's all part of the first lighting of the St. Thomas gateway facade along Linden Street.

The gateway features a lit glass wall that spans the center of St. Thomas Hall.

The university says the center glass wall will be lit every evening to show off the school's seal.