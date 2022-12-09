New details in shots fire investigation in Scranton

Police are looking for the people they say shot at a number of cars in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are looking for the people they say shot at a number of cars in the city.

Around 8:15 Saturday night, police responded to shots fired at Weston Field.

There was damage to the main field house and two vehicles parked on the street.

Then just after 8:30 p.m., police were called to Oak Street for another report of gunfire.

No one was hurt at either location.

Police say one of the vehicles that may be involved is a silver Toyota Camry with missing hub caps.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scranton police.