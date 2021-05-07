New deli owners keep 'mom and pop' feel

A deli and market in Scranton that closed at the end of last year is now back open under new ownership.

SCRANTON, Pa. — At Luzerne Street Market & Deli, there's a new name and new faces behind the counter, but the concept remains the same.

That's what brought loyal customers like Peggy Hart back to the market that first opened under Pat and Charlotte Colurso in 1982.

"I think because of that fact they're trying so hard to keep Colurso's philosophy going, and they just want to serve good food to good people," Hart said.

Caitlin Vinciguerra is one of the new owners bringing this place back to life after it closed on Christmas Eve.

"We actually were looking at this place before coronavirus hit, and the price was a little high, and then, obviously, everything changed, and they wanted to get out to retire to Florida so that that was like our chance to come on in here," Vinciguerra explained.

The new owners wanted to keep a lot of the familiar aspects of the deli that kept customers coming back for decades, not just the food but also a sign that has been here since the beginning.

"We're trying to keep it as close to home as possible like we're using a lot of their stuff. We're trying to accompany all of their customers that they had coming in like by keeping the prices the same, but we're also putting a modern twist on it like updating it a little bit."

Vinciguerra and her boyfriend also own Stage West, a sports bar in Scranton, so they're combining the small business know-how they already have with the long-standing practices that brought the Colursos nearly 40 years of success.

"They actually handed us down the whole entire business, so they handed us like all their ins and outs. They gave us all their contacts, all their meats, so it was really easy. Except learning how to operate a slicer," Vinciguerra laughed.

"We've been pretty steady," said employee Bridget Gilgallon. "We've been pretty busy actually with the loyal customers that they had and then all of the people from Stage West and the other companies they own. They've been supporting us and coming in."