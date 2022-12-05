New businesses in the Shoppes at Montage

New businesses are in the works for the Shoppes at Montage and another popular business across the street – all good news for people who visit the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

There are several vacant storefronts at the Shoppes at Montage, but some won't remain empty for long. U.S. Properties Group, the owners of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain, says Duck Donuts, Mattress Warehouse, and Dave & Busters all signed leases for the shopping plaza.

Duck Donuts and Mattress Warehouse will go inside existing storefronts.

Dave & Busters will construct a new building near DSW Shoes and Food & Fire BBQ and Taphouse.

Margot Flynn works at Milan Laser Hair Removal and says getting some new neighbors is great news.

"It's a really great opportunity, like a great space for businesses, so it's a shame to have it not utilized. So I think it's it'll be nice to have a little bit more going on in the area."

The businesses coming to the Shoppes at Montage are new to the area, and people we spoke with say they're happy to have the variety.

"Dave & Busters is so fun to go with your friends. It's kind of like a grown-up Chuck E. Cheese. So I think it'd be really fun for college students to do," said Carli Lavoie, a student at the University of Scranton.

"I have been to a Duck Donuts before, and they're great. When I go to Philly, I go there especially. So I think that it'll be good for the area and bring more people," Myah York said.

"I think they'll do really well here. I think a lot of people from the area will be excited to have some new stuff to go to," Camryn Perri said.

Moosic borough officials also confirmed a Chipotle restaurant is taking over the old Johnny Rockets building across the street from the Shoppes at Montage.

There's no word on when the stores will open or how long construction of Dave & Busters will take.