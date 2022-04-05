'Never forget,' State troopers remember lives lost in the line of duty

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the special tribute for state police in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — After two years off due to the pandemic, community members gathered on Wednesday to honor lives lost in the line of duty.

The Pennsylvania State Police are commemorating 117 years of protecting and serving while remembering the lives lost in the line of duty.

"These troopers were also sons, fathers, husbands, and brothers, and we will never forget. Today, we honor their bravery and remember their legacy," said Capt. Peter Gutowski, commanding officer of Troop R.

Troop R in Dunmore held its annual state police memorial service, the first in-person ceremony since 2019

Back in 1905, the state police force was founded, and since then, 102 troopers have made the ultimate sacrifice – a thought that sticks with every trooper when they respond to a call.

"When we took this position at the Pennsylvania State Police, we knew that every single call that we go to can be a danger, and taking this job means that you ultimately may have to sacrifice your life to protect the citizens of the Commonwealth," said Trooper Bob Urban.

Dozens of people came out to the barracks to pay their respects. Retired members of the state police tell Newswatch 16 that the bonds formed while on the force are something that will never die.

"It's a camaraderie that just doesn't go away. When you work together, you live together, and you sometimes die together," said Richard Kane, a retired state police corporal.

While it was a somber day honoring the fallen, it was also an opportunity to bring the troops together to reminisce on their days in the field.

"It's a chance to relive old acquaintances and old incidents that you were involved in together, and you got through together," Kane added.

Similar state police memorial ceremonies will be held across our region over the coming weeks.