NEPA Strong hosting Christmas in July virtual auction

While it might not be easy for many small businesses to get in the Christmas in July spirit, one social media group is working to change that.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lucchi Family Wine Cellars had to move back to its "yellow phase" regulations last week when Governor Wolf changed his policy regarding alcohol consumption indoors.

It was yet another obstacle thrown at the small business throughout the course of the pandemic.

That's why an event taking place this weekend is more important now than ever.

"We decided to do a Christmas in July auction based on how all of the Christmas in July posts that we've been seeing, just to bring some positivity and some spirit and some energy to the local businesses and communities," said Kristen Miller-Hahn.

Miller-Hahn started the Facebook group, NEPA Strong back in March.

This virtual auction will be held on that Facebook page Sunday and will feature about 100 items from dozens of businesses across Northeastern Pennsylvania, including Lucchi Family Wine Cellars.

"Community is huge, especially to us, a family-run business and seeing what she was doing, we knew we wanted to be involved, and we were involved from the very first day," said manager LeaAnn Arcuri.

Arcuri said the event like is the perfect chance for small businesses to come together, especially after the last few months.

"Scary, uneasy, uncertain. We started from the bottom, we built this up with the hope that the community would come and try our wine, purchase our wine, and it's been a scary time but we're lucky to be standing with the help of Facebook groups like Kristen made and showcasing us and showing us that the community is still out there supporting us," said Arcuri.