NEPA Pet Expo and Animal Care Summit

The Viewmont Mall in Dickson City hosted its first-ever pet expo Saturday.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The event took place all over the mall and was also an animal care summit.

It featured dozens of vendors with pet accessories or animal services.

A highlight of the event featured a pet costume contest, a dozen dogs, and one car entered the contest, and Newswatch 16's very own Chelsea Strub participated in judging the winners in categories of cutest, scariest, funniest, and best overall.

"Oh, the competition was fierce. They were so many cute, well-dressed, and well-behaved animals. Cats and dogs. And they just did an amazing job. It was a tough competition," said Michele McGowan, Moosic.

The competition wasn't too tough for Michele's dog Loki who won best overall in his grandma costume. Cooper the ice cream scooper won cutest, Mazy the pirate won funniest, and Flora the devil cat won scariest at Saturday's event in Lackawanna County.