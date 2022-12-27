NEPA on a smaller scale

It's our area, only smaller. That's the idea behind a unique holiday display. Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin gives us a look.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It's a Christmas Village unlike any other. Located on Quincy Avenue in Dunmore, the McNally's Christmas Village is an ever-growing miniature model of a northeastern Pennsylvania winter wonderland.

"Sure, as long as I can remember, we have had a train running and little people skating around used to fit under a tree, and now it has just overtaken," said Riley McNally of Dunmore.

Riley has been growing up along with the village, and she has now become the primary caretaker.

"I would help set it up when I was little, setting all my Sesame Street characters up and turned into Disney characters, so I'm just been a part of it the whole time and now to be able to really bring some ideas to the table and create this experience that we have at Christmas time is just a lot of fun," explained Riley.

The village that started off under the Christmas tree, then taking over the dining room, has now expanded even more after being moved to the front porch.

"All of a sudden, there was nowhere for people to sit at Christmas, so my mom said, 'let's put it on the porch, you know, let's get it out there. We've seen other people do it, then you know we can invite people over,'" added Riley.

The Christmas Village now features many staples of the area where the McNallys grew up, like Billy Jordan's Towing, Kelly's Pub and Eatery, and even their favorite news station WNEP.

"This area is just known for its thriving small businesses, small business owners, these families that you know we visit really within the last year. We decided that we wanted to honor them and bring that all to the village," said Riley.

With the village now in the hands of the next generation, its future is as bright as the lights wrapped around Penn Paper, also known as Dunder Mifflin, the fictional location of a paper company from the hit television show "The Office."

"We want to continue to grow the local part of this, so I think definitely just continuing to honor, you know, our local routes on out on our display."