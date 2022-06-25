NEPA Horror Fest returns to Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a spooky time Saturday at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City for the NEPA Horror Fest.
The all-day event featured dozens of vendors, live music, and scary movie screenings including Stephen King's Pet Sematary, the star of which, Miko Hughes, was there for a meet and greet.
"It's great it's really hot today but the turnout's been awesome and everyone's super nice and it's been a really good time," said actor Miko Hughes.
You might also know Miko from his roles in Kindergarten Cop and Apollo 13.
