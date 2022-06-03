NEPA Gives: Online fundraiser underway to give back to area nonprofits

An online fundraiser called NEPA Gives is underway. It's all about helping non-profits across our area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — You can give back to your community on Friday, June 3, 2022, without ever leaving your home. It's a 24-hour fundraising marathon, and it's underway right now. It's called NEPA Gives.

The online event runs all day Friday, June 3, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington has a look at the event from one of the non-profits benefiting from the online fundraiser, the Ritz Theater and Performing Arts Center in Scranton.

People can go to the website, find a non-profit, and donate straight to the organization.

NEPA Gives started in 2020 to help places hit hard by the pandemic.

Community groups from Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Carbon, and Susquehanna counties came together for the project.

In 2020, NEPA gives raised over $500,000. In 2021, it raised $1,244,556

There are more than 240 organizations across eight counties participating in the fundraiser this year.

Registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving residents in northeastern PA can participate in NEPA Gives, and, anyone can donate!

NEPA Gives will accept donations online until 11:59 Friday night.