COVID-19 and college: Students reflect on an especially stressful fall semester

A new study shows college students value their mental health. Newswatch's 16 Sarah Buynovsky has more on the report.

DUNMORE, Pa. — As they wrap up their fall classes and head home for winter break, college students from all over our area said it has been an especially stressful time for them.

A new report shows that of 12,000 college students surveyed, 66 percent found this pandemic has forced them to take a closer look at their own mental health.

“The pandemic has definitely created a type of, I would say, awareness and identification of coping skills is different from what we’ve ever experienced," said University of Scranton graduate student Sara Miraglia.

From campuses like the University of Scranton and Marywood University in Lackawanna County and beyond, students report feeling all the stress and anxiety of the health crisis.

“It’s just fearing that my friends are going to get sick, that I’m going to get sick. It’s a lot of just holding myself accountable to do my work, so I think that’s probably my biggest challenge right now," said Marywood student Emily Dyminski.

“Sometimes you just forget because you’re so busy, and you don’t realize how stressed you are until it hits you, and then you have a whole big cry-it-out, and then you move on," said Ellen Frantz of Marywood University.

Whether they are learning remotely or on campus, mental health experts said they worry that this kind of long-term stress can cause issues with anxiety and depression in these students in the future.

“This is a long-term stressor which is deemed as a complex trauma in psychological terms, so therefore it can really hinder the mental health of these individuals," said psychologist Dr. Colleen Brown of The Wright Center for Community Health.

Like other campuses, University of Scranton students are leaving on break and not returning to in-person classes until after the new year because of the pandemic.

Students said the silver lining in all this is how aware everyone has been about the importance of mental health.