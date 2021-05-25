NEPA Aging Networking Alliance pack goodie bags for area seniors

Disposable water bottles, stress balls, and snacks were in the bags.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An organization is doing its part to make sure our older neighbors don't feel alone.

Members of the NEPA Aging Networking Alliance spent the day at Morganz Pub packing bags for 1,000 seniors in Lackawanna County.

The women donated items from the different organizations they work for including home health care agencies and hospitals.

Things like disposable water bottles, stress balls, and snacks, as well as information about resources available to seniors in the area.