Neighbors rally to save Lackawanna County dam

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — People in part of Lackawanna County came out Saturday to try to save a dam in their area that has dried up.

The Hollister Reservoir in Covington Township was drained last weekend.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water told Newswatch 16 earlier this week that the amount of money it would take to maintain the dam no longer was worthwhile.

The dam is expected to be removed by 2022.

So a group came out Saturday morning to the spot along Jubilee Road to try to save it.

"To the community, it's a local landmark. How many places do you have a dam just there for you to look at? It's peaceful," Nathaniel Mccullough, Covington Township.