Pomp and unusual circumstances

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Many graduates won't get the usual pomp and circumstance this year.

To make up for that, a community in Lackawanna County hosted a ceremony to honor the graduates in the lives.

The Mountain Meadows neighborhood in South Abington Township is home to eight graduates hailing from schools like Scranton Prep, Abington Heights, the University of Scranton and Georgia Tech.

This video from a viewer shows the seniors proudly parading through the neighborhood as community members cheered on their accomplishments.