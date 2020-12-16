Nay Aug lights closed, parking in Scranton restricted

Due to the incoming snowstorm, Scranton is enforcing certain restrictions.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Due to the incoming snowstorm, the City of Scranton is issuing an Emergency Declaration from Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6:00 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 18, 6:00 p.m.

Parking restrictions are active between Jefferson Avenue to Mifflin Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue to Olive Street.

City parking garages are offering a discounted rate of $5 per day during the duration of the declaration.

Other areas within the city may be advised with parking restrictions as cleanup efforts continue as necessary.

The Light Show at Nay Aug Park will be closed Wednesday evening.

City Hall will be closing on Wednesday beginning at 12:00 p.m.