38 new U.S. citizens welcomed in Lackawanna County naturalization ceremony

38 new Americans were welcomed to their new home country today in a naturalization ceremony at the Federal courthouse in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania is now home to 38 more United States Citizens.

The men and women from 15 different countries took the oath of allegiance in a naturalization ceremony at the Federal courthouse in Scranton.

"I am so happy. I can't explain how happy I am right now. I'm so proud of myself to be part of this country. It's a dream come true," said Sandra Adubofour of Wilkes-Barre.

"This is a new journey, a new life for my family you know. It just feels great to be a U.S citizen of another country that's not the country I was born in, said Chariza Abreu of Wilkes-barre.

Chariza Abreu is originally from the Dominican Republic.

She, like many, has been wanting to become a citizen.

"I've been waiting for them since I was 9," Abreu said. "I got here when I was 9 years old. My mom couldn't become a citizen so I feel that she's proud of me because I did it before she did."

Others like Alice Concepcion Espionsa tell Newswatch 16 becoming a citizen allowed her to do something she's always wanted to do. To change her name.

"5 years, well my entire life I've been waiting to get my name changed you know and I feel so great and blessed to be here," said Alice Concepcion Espinosa of Hazleton.