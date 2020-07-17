US citizens naturalization ceremony done as drive-thru service

People were officially sworn in outside the Federal Courthouse in Scranton by masked judges.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Many things have been changed to curbside services because of Coronavirus and that includes ceremonies.

A drive-thru naturalization ceremony in Scranton was for about 100 people being sworn in as new citizens.

Participants lined up in their cars on Linden Street and turned down North Washington Avenue in front of the Federal Courthouse where judges were masked and ready to make it official.

"We decided that we would try to find an innovative way to make sure all of these people were able to become citizens of the United States. The drive-by seemed to be something that could work," said US District Court Judge, Malachy Mannion.

Ruth Glatt came to America as a toddler when her parents fled during the Holocaust.

After two years and some encouragement from her family, she is now a US citizen.

"Every time we started to do this, something came up and we couldn't and my kids and grandkids who were in the service said 'Grandma, you gotta do this'," said Ruth.

The number of agencies involved in coordinating this event weren't sure how smoothly it would go because of so many moving parts.

"We didn't have any problems. It was smooth. Everything was organized. This is great. A lot of friends and family couldn't be here but that's the only problem with that," said Willie Smith of Scranton.

Wille's wife, Eunice, is originally from Ghana and came here six years ago. They decorated their car for the special occasion.

"I'm very very happy today because I've been waiting for a long time. I'm very happy today," said Eunice Smith.