Live Nativity reenactment in Lackawanna County

The Live Nativity of the Abingtons was held at a church in Clarks Green at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — A tradition in Lackawanna County continues this holiday season.

The Live Nativity of the Abingtons is a free annual tradition in Clarks Green.

It celebrates the birth of Jesus through a live reenactment.

The Live Nativity features professional narration, live animals, costumes, and more.

After the performance, the audience is invited for drinks and snacks at Servant Church of the Abingtons.

"We really have the privilege of telling de greatest story ever told because all of history kind of falls down right to this moment of time and when jesus came to earth, so it's pretty exciting to be part of this," said Denise Warner, worship pastor with the Servant Church of the Abingtons.

Sunday marked the last performance of the season, but the tradition will hopefully continue next year in Lackawanna County.