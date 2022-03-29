National Vietnam War Veterans Day observed in Scranton

There were several ceremonies held on Tuesday to thank those men and women for their service.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Vietnam veterans were honored and welcomed home during a ceremony at Geisinger's 65 Forward health center in Scranton. March 29 is observed as a day to remember those who served in Vietnam.

Geisinger's military and veterans affairs program wanted to make sure they extended a thank you to some of their 65 Forward members.

David Lennick appreciates the recognition for his fellow service members and him because it's been difficult since returning home more than 50 years ago. He says the worst part is not seeing as many familiar faces each year.

"I almost cried when he pinned it on me," Lennick said. "The only thing about, 'Never have so few done so much for so many' – the only problem with that is there's fewer and fewer of us every day."

This wasn't the only ceremony held at Geisinger 65 Forward. It was also held at the other seven locations.

"I think overall, we're able to recognize close to 50 veterans across the system here and really just take some time to recognize them in their service," said Geisinger's Christopher Grill.

"I think the guys that were on the TV there, they said a lot. Just to remember that stuff really brought back memories," Jack Neuls said.

During the presentation, some of the speakers were Vietnam veterans. They opened up about the struggles they've had for the last 40 or more years. They say seeking help to cope with those bad memories is beneficial.

"There's just a lot of help out there, and Geisinger is part of it. It's true that it's not just us. There's a lot of people who have problems," Neuls said.

Vietnam veterans say remembering those who lost their lives in Vietnam is why this day is so important.