NAACP chapter partners with minority-owned businesses to hand out meals

It was a different, ethnic twist for this Thanksgiving in Lackawanna County

The hustle was on throughout the morning here Paradise Soulfood and Sweets and West Side Flavas in Scranton.

"It's very important," Asia Miller, owner of Paradise Soulfood and Sweets said. "It's like a win-win situation. I'm grateful for the opportunity. I love feeding people regardless, so it works out."

A local chapter of the NAACP partnered with the two minority-owned businesses as well as Papi's Kitchen to provide meals for more than 300 people across Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

Hopefully, it will be a tradition that got off the ground for the first time this year, in what the NAACP plans as a yearly event on Thanksgiving.

"We just want to be able to let these families know that the NAACP is here," Ricky Cephas of the NAACP said. "We are looking out for our community, and we want everyone to experience a slightly different take on a national holiday. Instead of offering the traditional Thanksgiving meal, we're giving them a slightly ethnic taste on a holiday tradition."

Volunteers were in and out of all three locations, delivering the savory meals to families who may be struggling. The businesses say they were thrilled to help the community and get some love back during what has been a very trying year for establishments across the county.

"It means a lot to us," Calin Phillips, owner of West Side Flava. "We're finally able to do more than just own a store in West Scranton. We're able to give back to the community, something we enjoy doing on a daily basis."