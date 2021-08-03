Music therapy classes on the rise

Researchers have been looking at music therapy's effect on frontline workers during the pandemic. More people are seeking it out for themselves & their children.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Nationwide, researchers have been looking at the effect of music therapy on frontline workers during this pandemic, including those in healthcare.

Young and old alike, they said it is helping people cope with stress and anxiety.

“Seeing other people that look like them and move like them and getting a chance to share with others what they know," said Cheryl Mozdian.

Mozdian owns Summit Music Therapy in Lackawanna County. She says she has seen new clients for her in-person classes with a spike in interest in the past few months especially.

Mozdian says her children's classes are helping not only little ones but their parents, too.

”Seeing the other kids, seeing the other parents and just to have something that feels like part of the normal routine even though it’s a very abnormal year has been really important for me and for Ryan, the consistency is something he might not notice, but I think it’s been tremendously beneficial for him," said Laura Kelly of Greentown.

Mozdian says her classes look different than they did before: no instrument sharing.

The kids and parents are socially distanced, but together sharing music during this crisis can mean so much when many can feel isolated, stressed, even depressed.