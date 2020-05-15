Music studio works through challenges

Musical Dreams Studio is becoming creative with the way they operate and teach students under the stay-at-home order.

MOSCOW, Pa. — Reinventing and transitioning are two things many businesses are doing to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic. Musical Dreams Studio in Moscow has done both.

Like many businesses these days, the studio had to close its doors because of coronavirus and turn to technology for help.

Throughout the stay-at-home order, Erica Castaldo and her staff have offered piano, voice, and guitar lessons via Zoom and they have no intention of stopping.

But with every transition, comes new challenges.

"So far, families have been very receptive," said owner Erica Castaldo. "It's a challenge and a different way about thinking about how you approach the lesson. For example, in a piano lesson, we would typically be pointing along to the music when the kids first start learning a new song. Now you've got to figure out how to virtually point."

Mrs. Castaldo says the biggest challenge is with the lag in technology, especially during vocal lessons. Although it's sometimes difficult to deal with, singer Lily Judge is just looking on the bright side.

"Whenever this is over, I will end up having a stronger voice in the end and I will keep practicing every single week," said Judge.

On average, the studio teaches 165 students, however that number has been cut in half, leaving about 83 students who are continuing to learn online.

Parents appreciate the fact that their child still has the option to keep up with their musical education.

"My wife and I have always said to Lily, your voice is your muscle, just like any other sport. You have to constantly use it, you have to constantly exercise it and if you don't use it, you're going to lose it," said Shawn Judge, Lily's dad. "She knows the preparation is just as important as the performance."

With more people sheltering in place, Mrs. Castaldo says she's had many performers reach out about taking vocal lessons or even learning a new instrument, and she says it's all because more people have free time on their hands.

"We've picked up a couple of students that maybe were studying voice that have since said, 'You know what? I always wanted to play the guitar, I have more time on my hands now, I think I'll try guitar,'" said Castaldo.

Although this isn't the way Castaldo wants to teach her students, she says her main priorities are to keep her performers safe and to try and bring some sense of normalcy back into their lives.