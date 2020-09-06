Man convicted of murder in death of Scranton woman

Nina Gatto was found dead in her home in April of 2018.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged in connection with the death of a woman in Scranton has been found guilty of murder by a judge in Lackawanna County.

Cornelius Mapson was convicted by Judge James Gibbons on all the counts against him, including first-degree and third-degree murder.

The two other co-defendants in this case – Melinda Palermo and Kevin Weeks -- pleaded guilty and testified against Mapson at trial.

Investigators say Nina Gatto was killed inside her home on Kennedy Street in Scranton on April 20, 2018.