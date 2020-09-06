x
Man convicted of murder in death of Scranton woman

Nina Gatto was found dead in her home in April of 2018.
Cornelius Mapson

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged in connection with the death of a woman in Scranton has been found guilty of murder by a judge in Lackawanna County.

Cornelius Mapson was convicted by Judge James Gibbons on all the counts against him, including first-degree and third-degree murder.

The two other co-defendants in this case – Melinda Palermo and Kevin Weeks -- pleaded guilty and testified against Mapson at trial.

Investigators say Nina Gatto was killed inside her home on Kennedy Street in Scranton on April 20, 2018.

Mapson will likely spend life in prison. The death penalty was taken off the table when Mapson agreed to a bench trial. He will be sentenced later this year.

