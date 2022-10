Artist Matthew Willey has been working on it for three weeks.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new piece of artwork coming to the Electric City.

A bee mural is being painted at the back of the Scranton Civic Ballet Company along Mifflin Avenue.

He's painted these types of murals all over the world.

Willey says he hopes to complete the mural next week.