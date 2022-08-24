Movie night held at library in Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — Typically you stop by the library to check out a book, but for some children, it was movie night.
The Lackawanna County Children's Library invited families for a screening of Disney's Encanto.
Kids even decorated their own seats for viewing by adding a creative twist to some cardboard boxes.
"We decided we were going to do movie night and how to enhance that, and we were like oh, we can do a drive-in and since we're inside, we decided, what's something we can do that's unique and we said cardboard boxes," said Jenna O'Malley, early childhood programming.
Movie night also included free popcorn for kids.
