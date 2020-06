The robbery happened at the NBT Bank branch near Mount Cobb last year.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber was sentenced to three years behind bars for his crime in Lackawanna County.

Petr Kostenetskiy, 21, of Gouldsboro, was convicted of holding up the NBT Bank branch near Mount Cobb last year.

Kostenetskiy wore a camouflage ghillie suit and had what turned out to be a BB gun for the robbery where he got away with more than $7,500.