The crash happened before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Lackawanna County.

According to officials, an SUV and a motorcycle collided before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of the O'Neill Highway and the Keystone Industrial Park Road in Dunmore.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.