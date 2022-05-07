Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crash in Scranton

One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash late Monday night in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Ark. — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Scranton.

Dispatchers sent first responders to North Main Avenue near Weston Field just after midnight.

We know a motorcycle and a car collided.

Crews told us the motorcycle rider went to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

Officers shut down that stretch of North Main Avenue while they looked into what happened.

They haven't said much yet after that wreck in Scranton.