Motorcycle ride to honor the fallen

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A special event in Lackawanna County to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Promise Keepers Honoring The Fallen Ride was organized by Veteran's Promise NEPA, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting and advocating for vets and their families by raising awareness about veteran suicide.

More than 100 people took part in the motorcycle ride to Merli-Sarnoski Park in honor of the vets we've lost.

"In a sense it's a celebration, in my opinion, with all this craziness we've had gone on in this world lately this is a way to show that America's strong and we're strong and we can do things with common sense and be able to still live life the way we're supposed to as Americans," said David Ragan, Veteran's Promise.