Riding for veterans

All of the proceeds from a motorcycle ride Saturday were donated to the Veterans Center in Scranton.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — More than 100 motorcycle enthusiasts took to the open road in part of Lackawanna County Sayurday to honor those who have fought for our country.

Kickstands went up at Electric City Harley Davidson around 11 a.m.

Before hitting the road, there was a bike blessing.

Then Riders traveled nearly 50 miles, including a pit stop at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton before ending back to the store in Dickson City.

"It's kinda sad this year because all the veterans come out and we do greet every one of them and we see the smile on their face and we shake their hands and thank them and so we're really going to miss all them this year," said Joe Skiscim, Director of the Hawk Chapter at Electric City.