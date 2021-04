According to PennDOT, the road is still closed.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A road in Lackawanna County is closed following a motorcycle and car crash Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Route 307 near Moscow around 3:30 p.m.

Two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital.

According to PennDOT, the estimated time of reopening is 9 p.m.