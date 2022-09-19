Mother accused of medically abusing child

Yvette Brady is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child.

Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.

Brady was arrested and charged last month. Brady is the mother of a 10-year-old girl with several medical issues, including one that required back surgery.

Lackawanna County detectives say that after the girl had surgery a few years ago, Brady prevented the incisions from healing, causing the child to need even more surgeries.

Two hospitals told investigators that the child's incisions would heal when she was in the hospital or the care of home health nurses but not when her mother was caring for her.

According to court paperwork, investigators in June asked doctors at one of the hospitals about possible child abuse. That hospital described a complex case of medical child abuse that included potential fabricated, exaggerated, or induced symptoms on the part of a caregiver.

Brady's daughter was interviewed in July and said her mom told her what the investigators would ask and how she should answer.

County detectives say Brady has no job or income and supported herself through community donations, including a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for her daughter's medical care.

Brady gave up her right to a preliminary hearing on Monday. Her next court appearance in Lackawanna County has not yet been scheduled.