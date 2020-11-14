More women are taking leadership roles and breaking the glass ceiling

This includes Kim Ng becoming the first woman to hold a general manager position in men's professional sports.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In a history-making move, the Miami Marlins baseball team announced it had hired a woman as its general manager.

Kim Ng is now the first woman to hold that top job in men's professional sports.



Her 30-year career began with an internship with the Chicago White Sox and includes jobs with the Yankees, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball.



Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti knows about breaking the glass ceiling; she's the city's first female mayor.



"It's taken so many generations before you and I to get to the point where women are finally starting to come into these leadership positions and not just one or two,” said Cognetti.

Earlier in November, Senator Kamala Harris became the country's first female Vice President-elect.



Here in Pennsylvania, Republican State Senator Kim Ward of the Pittsburgh area is the first woman picked as Senate majority leader.



In the statehouse, Democrats have chosen Representative Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia to be their leader, also a first for a woman.

Female lawmakers from our area approve.

"It shows the next generation of our little future female leaders that there's no boundaries or limitations because of their gender,” said State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski.



"I think that all the women that have struggled through, you can't deny that either because that helped build to where we are today,” said State Rep. Rosemary Brown.

People in Scranton say it's been long overdue that women be given roles in leadership.



"I think it's awesome. I wish that it would happen more often,” said Mike Connolly. "Women in general should be in power. The fact that they're not, it's a sin.”



"I think it's great that everyone else is finally seeing that we can do it, I mean, women are strong,” said Alyssa Alt. "I think women have always been strong. I think we wouldn't have gotten where we were without women.”

Kamala Harris, Kim Ward, and Joanna McClinton are expected to be sworn-in into their respective leadership role in January.