13 people were rescued from Lost Trails in Dunmore Monday night.

Officials say eight adults, three kids, and two infants were walking in Lost Trails in Dunmore just before 7 p.m. when they became lost.

Crews used UTVs as well as a drone to help locate the group around 9 p.m. in Lackawanna County.