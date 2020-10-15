More people hunting this archery season due to pandemic

Many people are picking up a bow and arrow for the first time to have something to do as so much has been canceled or closed in 2020.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Hunting season is underway across Pennsylvania. If archery season is any indication, more people are hunting in 2020.

Eddie Kalinowski put his bow and tree stand in the back of his truck. He had just finished hunting for the day in state game lands in Archbald. He didn't harvest a buck, but with so much closed or canceled because of the coronavirus, he was happy to have something to do.

"I was outside for about four hours today and the wind was calm, the sun was out, it was a beautiful day," Kalinowski said.

He's in good company.

Folks at Hunter's Gallery in Hamlin said they have sold twice as many bows and arrows this year as compared to last year.

Sales associate Linda Brown said because of the pandemic, she is seeing more people getting into the sport.

"Definitely! It's like, let's get outside. Let's get in the fresh air, you know do your own thing. You can have your own time of going out and practicing and it's a lot more fun," Brown said.

She said she has noticed that many of the archers are first-timers.

"We've had a lot of people getting new bows. Going into the hunting season with a lot of the younger folks, it's absolutely fabulous," Brown said.

Smokin' Joes Meats and Deli in nearby Jefferson Township butchers deer. It's also been booming with business so far this archery season.

"I would say the guys are out enjoying the weather and getting out to get out because of COVID. So, I would say that there's definitely more interest this year," Owner Joe Dombrowski said.