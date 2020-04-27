More locations now available for liquor pickup

Most of the Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in the state are now open for curbside pickup. Some stores last week and now hundreds more have been added to the list.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Old Forge is now open for curbside pickup. It's one more than 550 stores around Pennsylvania now offering the service.

The state started last week with 176 stores. It's now added hundreds more to make it easier for people to order and pickup.

"I tried multiple times to do it online and was just never able to get through. Once I found out this one was open, I was so much happier. I only had to call like five times and got right through," Latoya Boone said.

There's a 6-bottle limit on orders. You have to order online or by phone and pay with a credit or debit card. you'll be asked to schedule your pickup time and employees will bring your items outside when you arrive.

One shopper said he feels safer here than other places he'd have to go to get wine

"You get more people going in the supermarket than in the liquor store. Why close the liquor store and make you go in the supermarket to get wine?" Tom Ambrose asked.

Many stores are limiting the number of orders accepted based on the size of the store.

Employees at the liquor store at the Shoppes at Montage say they've been instructed to fill as many orders as possible and they haven't had to turn anybody away yet.

Workers say people have been respecting their scheduled pickup times, making it easier to keep people socially distanced.