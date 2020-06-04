More folks hitting the trail in Lackawanna County

Lackawanna River Heritage Trail officials are encouraging people to use the trail safely.

Under Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order, engaging in outdoor activity is one of the few things you can do.

While the Lackawanna River Heritage trail Remains open to the public throughout the pandemic, trail officials are cautioning users to be smart during their time outdoors. Because of a dramatic increase in visitors on the trails, they're are asking users to be mindful when exercising.

"Our biggest concern right now is the overcrowding, so if you could just please be mindful, please. Worry about yourself, worry about your family, worry about the people you come in contact with and worry about the other people that are traveling," said Justin Topa, Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

For the month of March, the Scranton Riverwalk area saw 13,000 people. Last year it saw 8,600, a big increase in the number of people using the trail during the outbreak.

Trail counters track the number of users through lasers at certain spots, counting one person at a time.

New rules were also put in place to keep people from overcrowding the area and spread of the coronavirus.

Along the trail, you'll find signs posted, asking users to maintain a social distance of six feet or more, not congregate in the parking lot, and at times, wear a face mask or even gloves.

Other guidelines include avoiding overcrowding, locating high-touch points, and using hand sanitizer. It's even as simple as staying at home if they or someone they have been in contact with is sick.

Although the coronavirus situation is constantly evolving, users are just happy they can still get out and exercise on the trail.