Gasoline reaching over $5 in Pennsylvania

Another record-breaking day at the pumps has drivers not only frustrated but also scaling back on their time on the road.

JESSUP, Pa. — Day by day, we're seeing more record-high gas prices. AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is up to $4.76, but some stations in our area are well over $5 a gallon, fueling frustrations at the pump.

It's a frightening sight for drivers in Lackawanna County; never-before-seen gas prices are putting the hurt on drivers. The sign at Cousin's Convenient Mart in Jessup lights up $5.09 for a gallon of regular gasoline, but some drivers have no other choice.

"It's insane. It's nuts," said Trish Miller from Carbondale. "I just rode on an empty tank all the way here because I'm pushing it."

Miller said she's cutting back on everything, eliminating travel, and keeping gas mileage in mind.

"My husband rides his motorcycle to work instead of the Jeep," she said. "I don't go anywhere and we do the online shopping."

It's more of the same for Ryley Kilmer of Eynon. He was filling up ahead of his Valley View High School graduation when we spoke.

"It runs your pockets out, quick," he said. "Me, I drive like thirty minutes every day to work, so it hits you hard. It's crazy. Something has to be done."

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline here in PA hit $4.86 Friday, while diesel prices stood at $6.18 per gallon.

Joel Kowalski has been filling his pickup trucks for decades and said it's never been this bad. He said his son has finally decided enough is enough.

"My wife and son are on their way to New Jersey to pick up an electric car," he said. "He's buying an electric car because he travels and he just can't afford it anymore."

Watching the numbers tick by seemingly faster every day, he's concerned there's no relief in sight.

"I heard maybe $6 by August, a gallon. I'm going to have to start riding my motorcycle more," Kowalski said. "It's not a good thing. I hope somebody is doing something about it."

The $5.09 mark was not the highest in our area, Friday. Several stations, including those in Simpson, South Canaan, and the Mountain Top area reported prices at $5.19 per gallon.

The highest we found was at Falls Bridge Deli in Falls, where a gallon of regular gas topped out at $5.49.