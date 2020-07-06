Moosic Youth Center provides free dinner

MOOSIC, Pa. — A drive-thru style pasta dinner was provided at the Moosic Youth Center for anyone in need.
The food was donated by local businesses such as Colarussos, Agostini's Bakery, and Minooka Pastry Shop.
"We're all neighbors and friends, you know? People feel safe to come down here to the youth center where the kids play basketball, where people have been gathering for decades," said Marilyn French, volunteer. "It's a safe place for people to say that I need help."
Organizers also delivered dinner to community members who are homebound.
