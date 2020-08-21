ShopRite in Lackawanna County nearly ready to open

A supermarket in Lackawanna County is getting close to opening after nearly a year of remodeling.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The signs are up, and ShopRite will be ready to welcome customers very soon at the Birney Mall in Moosic.

"You could feel the buzz about it, especially now that you're starting to see it come to life with the shelves, the coolers going into place. All of our associates are really excited, and we really just started rolling out the hiring process, too," said Katie Gallagher, Bill's ShopRite dietician.

We got a look at the inside of the 80,000 square-foot space where equipment is going into place. People who shop at the other stores here have seen the outside progress over the last year and can't wait to see the finished project.

"I am super-excited. I was really sad to see Kmart leave, but it's nice to see something coming into Moosic to build the economy up and look at how beautiful that building is," Holly Hess said.

The silver lining of still being under construction because of the pandemic allowed them to make changes on the fly, including expanding their curbside pickup program.

"That's a great resource to people because they don't feel uncomfortable walking through the grocery store and they have the option to get their groceries, get what they need and maintain social distancing at the same time."

Gallagher says this location will bring many new options when they open including a pharmacy and a wellness program.

"We're really able to bring in so many different products, especially ones that customers are looking for. With the dietician program, we can customize what they're looking for and have it fit into their diets."