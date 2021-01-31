Scranton American Legion honors Gerrity's

After Post 568 was robbed, Gerrity's Supermarket stepped in and made a donation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An American Legion in Scranton gave back to a business on Saturday that helped them after they were robbed.

Christopher Crawford was found guilty last year of stealing $16,000 from Post 568 along Birney Avenue.

Post leaders say when it happened, Gerrity's Supermarket stepped in and made a donation to the organization.

On Saturday afternoon, the Legion donated a plaque to the store along Meadow Avenue as a token of appreciation.

"It really gave us the opportunity to start getting back on our feet as a post, because of them right now, we're still surviving and doing well," said Sean O'Shea, commander of Post 568.