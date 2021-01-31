Scranton American Legion honors Gerrity's

SCRANTON, Pa. — An American Legion in Scranton gave back to a business on Saturday that helped them after they were robbed.
Christopher Crawford was found guilty last year of stealing $16,000 from Post 568 along Birney Avenue.
Post leaders say when it happened, Gerrity's Supermarket stepped in and made a donation to the organization.
On Saturday afternoon, the Legion donated a plaque to the store along Meadow Avenue as a token of appreciation.
"It really gave us the opportunity to start getting back on our feet as a post, because of them right now, we're still surviving and doing well," said Sean O'Shea, commander of Post 568.
Crawford was sentenced to six years behind bars after the theft in Lackawanna County.