Montage Mountain Resorts planning to build its hotel

Montage Mountain Resorts, which operates a ski resort and a water park, is now planning to build its own hotel.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A roughly one-acre piece of land on Montage Mountain Resorts is expected to be the home of the resort's latest business venture, building Montage Mountain its own hotel.

One of the owners, Charlie Jefferson says he wants this resort to be a destination location.



"I think the hotel will take those events we've already started, like Spring Brew Fest and Spring Wine Fest,” said Jefferson. “Right now, we do about two dozen weddings. I think we'll wind up doing 124.”

Jefferson hopes to break ground for the hotel in the fall of 2022

When it’s finished, it will be the fifth hotel on Montage Mountain.

But Jefferson says his project will be different from the others.

He’s planning to incorporate the hotel into festivals and events on the Mountain.

"We are designing the rooftop bar such that it has entertainment space as that part of the festival experience could be VIP shows,” said Jefferson.

