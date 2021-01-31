Montage Mountain holds first ever 'Snowcial'

MOOSIC, Pa. — Folks flocked to an area ski resort for a cause.
Montage Mountain Resort held its first-ever Winter "Snowcial" to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Bigs, littles, and their families were invited to take part in a hot chocolate happy hour.
"I like the program because my big sister is very fun to be around and she gives me positive energy," said Abigale Karns of Wilkes-Barre.
"We are always looking for volunteers to be able to spend just one to three hours a week with the youth in our program to be able to get out, do some type of activity with them," added program supervisor Amanda Sivco. "Just being able to spend that time with the youth really is what is important."
And a portion of the lift ticket sales went to Big Brothers Big Sisters in Scranton.