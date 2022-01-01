x
Lackawanna County

Montage Mountain closed due to warm weather

The resort has suspended operations on Saturday to conserve snow after the warm temperatures.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Typically New Year's Weekend is a busy one on the slopes - but the above-average temperatures are not helping.

According to a post on Montage Mountain Ski Resort's social media, the resort has suspended operations on Saturday in an effort to conserve snow.

With a cool down expected tomorrow, Montage workers hope to be back in full force with snowmaking for the latter half of the weekend and beyond.

