Montage Mountain closed due to warm weather

SCRANTON, Pa. — Typically New Year's Weekend is a busy one on the slopes - but the above-average temperatures are not helping.
According to a post on Montage Mountain Ski Resort's social media, the resort has suspended operations on Saturday in an effort to conserve snow.
With a cool down expected tomorrow, Montage workers hope to be back in full force with snowmaking for the latter half of the weekend and beyond.
