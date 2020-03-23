Mom shares tips on learning, crafting, and surviving family time at home

As we start another week dealing with coronavirus, a mom from Lackawanna County is offering tips on how to keep your kids occupied at home.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Alicia Marshall is a mom of three and a teacher. She lives in Dunmore and publishes Macaroni Kid Scranton, a website, Facebook page, and Instagram aimed at giving families local information about events, contests, and more.

But now more than ever, she's focused on helping people cope with staying home.

"I'm going to be really honest and say I think it's really hard. We're always grateful to have time with our families, but I think it's just the level of uncertainty makes it very difficult for everyone," said Marshall.

Marshall has an online guide to crafts you can do with your kids of all ages, something to keep them busy while they're stuck at home.

There are links to free yoga, other fitness classes, and music classes online and a guide to homeschooling information and resources, but she has a word of caution about this.

"I feel like myself I'm looking at all these resources, and I'm like, 'wow,' I'm saving this one, saving that ones, that one. I'm getting overwhelmed, so I think it's important to take key ones that will work for you."

Marshall says it's great to keep your kids learning and moving and exploring the world right from home, but it's also important to stay focused on what's really important.

"I think really to have this attitude of gratitude, and you'll be grateful for the things that we do have. We have our families, and we're lucky to be in a place where we have the technology to work with our children, you know? We have hope."