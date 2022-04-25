'Mom Prom' for a cause this weekend

It's a different type of prom night in Lackawanna County, and it's all for a worthy cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLYPHANT, Pa. — The Regal Room in Olyphant will be filled with prom-goers this weekend, dancing the night away.

But this isn't your traditional high-school prom; it's a "Mom Prom!"

"With every ticket, it's your entrance into the prom, dinner which is done by Ethan's Eats. You also get a chance at being prom queen or on the prom court. There's also a chance for the door prize and obviously the entertainment. Our DJ this year is DJ Donna Diva," said organizer Stacey Tuleya.

This year it's a '50s sock hop theme. And you don't have to be a mom to attend; it's for any woman 21 and older.

The nationwide movement made its way to our area in 2011. Tuleya went from Mom Prom attendee to organizer in 2019.

But the last two years have gone by without the adult prom night.

"It's really empowering to have all the women in one place, and feeding off of everybody's energy and, you know, not having that the last two years, not being able to do that, it's, you know, I think it's caused a lot of mental health issues for a lot of people. It could be very lonely at times, so thankfully, we're able to get back at it," Tuleya said.

It's good news for local charities too. Every year the money raised goes to a different organization. This year it's the Victims Intervention Program of Wayne & Pike Counties, which helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

"We provide 24-hour crisis services. We also have counseling services, and we have post-crisis services so that we can really help people get back on their feet and give back to the community when they're able to do so," said executive director Michele Minor.

"This fundraiser is going to help us tremendously because, over the last two years, we had to cancel all of our fundraisers."

Things are already off to a good start. Through donations from several businesses, Tuleya has been able to put together backpacks for the nonprofit.

"These are going to help our children who go into shelter. They often come to us with nothing. So it's really nice to have this welcome package where they have a stuffed animal, a cozy blanket, some things to play with. So it's something that feels like it's their own, they get to take it with them when they leave, and it just provides some comfort for them," Minor said.

If you'd like to dust off an old prom dress and your dancing shoes, tickets are still available online for the prom on Saturday.