Model trains on display in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was all about trains this weekend in Scranton.

Displays of model trains were put out for folks to see at the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum.

This is the 25th Annual Winter Meet where folks can come see all kinds of model trains including steam trains.

The model trains will be on display through the holiday weekend.

Attendees can also take a right on the Electric City Trolley.

Rides will continue Sunday until 4 p.m. in Scranton.