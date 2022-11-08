Mobile barbershop in Scranton giving free haircuts to kids

A hairstylist with a heart, her business is called "Kind Cutz" for a reason. The Scranton woman is now on the move with her talents and generosity.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Why go to the barbershop when the barbershop can come to you?

That was Dee Apruzzese's thinking as she turned a trailer into a traveling trade.

"If they can't walk, if they can't travel, I'm able to give them that convenience right at their door," Apruzzese said.

While a mobile barbershop is certainly new to town, Apruzzese herself is not.

She started Kind Cutz about three years ago and is known in the Scranton area for giving free and discounted haircuts to veterans, homeless, seniors, and kids as they head back to school.

But lugging around the barber chair and all of her supplies isn't easy.

This new "style" will help her reach even more people.

"I love it. It is truly, truly my passion to help somebody in need, or just to make somebody's day, make them feel good. Any way that I can do that, I am all for," she said.

A child with autism or sensory issues, a senior citizen who can't travel, a worker who only has time for a haircut during their lunch break, or even someone who just wants to walk outside of their house in a robe — these are all potential clients Apruzzese wants to serve.

And don't be surprised if you leave with a little more than just a fresh cut.

"Just being able to be a listening ear, and being able to help somebody or give advice, is definitely my pleasure," she said.

Kind Cutz will be at two upcoming back-to-school events, giving free haircuts to kids.

Back-to-School is hosted by the Scranton Federation of Teachers on Aug. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Fellows Park, 1000 Fellows St.

Children's Career Fair for ages 3-12 will be on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Outreach - Center for Community Resources, 431 N. Seventh Ave.