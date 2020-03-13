Mixed reviews from parents on coronavirus school closure

Some parents are happy that the state is closing schools for two weeks. Others say it will be tough having their children out of school for that time.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students streamed out West Scranton Intermediate at the end of the school day. They won't be coming back on Monday.

Faced with the fast-spreading coronavirus. Governor Wolf ordered all K through 12 schools across the Commonwealth to be closed for the next 10 school days effective Monday, March 16.

The governor said the state would provide daily lunches to low-income students in a non-congregating way such as grab and go.

During the two weeks, the state will monitor the coronavirus situation and decide at the end of that period if the closure should remain in place.

Some parents say they're fine with their kids staying home but want to see health officials taking some protective measures at the schools while kids are out of the buildings.

"It would be nice to see on the news like you did in China where they were out in hazmat suits, spraying down things. I mean that would helpful to see that, to calm people's nerves because I think that's the thing is close contact and confined spaces."

Others say you can keep kids out of school, but it will be tough keeping them from their friends.

"I'm picking up my granddaughter and she said if there isn't school, she says, can I go up to defy?" Jack Hubshman said "It's where all the kids go, I guess they have trampolines and all that stuff. I said no, you're not going to be in school because it's contagious and you want to go up there. That's going to be the problem, what to do with the kids, especially if the parents work."