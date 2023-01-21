Mining fundraiser held in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Underground Miners hosted the meet and greet and dinner at the Union Craft House on North Main Street in Taylor Saturday afternoon.
Underground Miners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Pennsylvania's coal mining heritage.
"To us, the Brooks Mine is just another great little snippet of anthracite, considering there just isn't much left. We do still have three mine tours, but Brooks is going to be our place to go a little more in-depth on mining methods, and what's going on today, and doing the whole range, from the early start of anthracite to what we do today underground," said Banks Ries, Anthracite Mine Foreman.
Folks came to talk about mining history and the group's current projects, all while enjoying pizza and wings in Lackawanna County.
